DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person has died after a car went into Lake Decatur Tuesday night, police said.
In a 12 a.m. Wednesday update, authorities confirmed one person has died. No description of that person was available at that time.
Police had found a car in the South Shores area of Lake Decatur near the U.S. 51 bridge. It's unclear at this time if there are any other victims.
The bridge is open in the northbound direction, but police said at midnight that it remains closed southbound and will likely remain closed until at least 2 a.m. Drivers are asked to detour to Route 48.
The situation remains under investigation, per law enforcement.