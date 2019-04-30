DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was removed from a Decatur bus on a stretcher after a Tuesday crash.
The crash, which involved a Decatur Public Transit System bus and at least one other vehicle, happened at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East William Street. People at the scene told a WAND-TV crew that one passenger and the driver on the bus were hospitalized after the crash. The driver of one of the cars involved as also hospitalized.
WAND-TV's crew saw heavy damage to the front of the car and the back of the bus. Transit crews have removed the bus and others are cleaning up the intersection after 5 p.m.
The station has not heard anything official from law enforcement about what caused this crash, but a passerby did tell the station they heard the sound of a collision.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.