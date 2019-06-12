Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening light rain. Thunder is possible early. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.