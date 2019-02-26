NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - At least four people were injured after someone drove into the front of Moe's Southwest Grill in Normal.
WEEK reports Normal police and firefighters were called to the scene on Bradford Ln. around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Normal Fire Department Public Information Officer Matt Swaney told WEEK four customers in the restaurant were taken to a local hospital after the vehicle drove into the restaurant Tuesday, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
The driver is believed to be OK.
Moe’s is expected to remain closed for at least several days. The company released the following statement after the crash.
The Normal, IL Moe’s is an independently owned and operated franchise location. We are fully cooperating with the Normal Police Department as they look into this situation. The Normal, IL Moe’s is currently closed and will reopen at further notice. At Moe’s Southwest Grill, the safety of our guests and associates is our top priority and we take this situation extremely seriously.