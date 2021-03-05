DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- One injured after a three vehicle collision at the intersection of Monroe and Main Street.
WAND reporters are currently at the scene of the accident.
Reporters say one victim was seen being taken away on a stretcher.
No other reports of injuries have been made at this time.
Anyone traveling in the area is advised to seek alternative routes. Delays in traffic can be expected.
WAND will continue to update this story, as it develops.
