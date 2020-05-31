SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting just east of downtown.
Officers did not say how many victims were hit by gunfire Sunday morning nor the extended of their wounds. But officers did confirm that at least one person was shot near the intersection of Edwards Street and 15th Street.
Springfield police said detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting and more information should be released later Sunday.
WAND News will update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
