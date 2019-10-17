TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person suffered serious injuries in a car and train collision, authorities said.
The collision happened in the area of West Calvert Drive and South Shumway Street, responders told WAND-TV. Crews were still at the scene after 10 p.m.
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp confirmed the person's condition at 11:30 p.m. Responders transported that person to a hospital.
The cause of the crash is unclear late Thursday.
