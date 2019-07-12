DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – At least one person was shot Friday night in Decatur, according to police.
Officers told the station at 8:40 p.m. they responded to a shooting at Warren Street and Stuart Avenue. They confirmed there is at least one gunshot victim.
Law enforcement closed off Stuart, Division and Olive streets between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Water Street in their response.
Police have not said what led to the shooting or what nature of the person’s gunshot wound is. It’s unclear at this time if police are searching for a suspect.
This is the third Decatur shooting in three days. Someone shot a teen in Decatur late Thursday night, and a 22-year-old victim drove himself to a hospital after someone shot him early Thursday morning.
WAND-TV has a crew on the way to the scene.