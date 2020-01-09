DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - At least one person was shot in the second Decatur shooting reported Thursday.
This shooting occurred in the 2300 block of E. Prairie Ave., police said. They were unable to provide specifics when the station called for details.
They said investigators are on the scene as of 7:45 p.m.
In a Thursday afternoon shooting, which happened along East Olive Street between Warren and Water streets, one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
