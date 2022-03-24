ILLINOIS (WAND)- In an effort to combat rising inflation, AT&T is offering more than 50 job openings to residents in the Springfield/Champaign/Decatur area.
AT&T is hiring for a wide variety of full and part-time positions that offer a competitive salary and benefits including, if eligible, medical/dental coverage, 401(k) plan, tuition reimbursement, paid time off and even a $3000 signing bonus to those hired.
The openings include:
- Customer Service Representatives
- In-home sales
- Premises technicians
- Retail Sales consultants
- And more …
Anyone interested in applying can go on-line, CLICK HERE and enter Springfield or Champaign or Decatur at the top to apply in their area.
