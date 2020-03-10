ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - Students and chaperones from Athens CUSD rode onboard an Amtrak train that also carried a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus).
16 students and their chaperones were on Amtrak train 303 on Wednesday, March 4. They were in a different train car than the patient.
The school district was contacted by Amtrak Tuesday morning. They immediately got in touch with the Illinois Department of Public Health.
They were told that, because our students were in a different car, and the infected patient did not leave business class, nor did the students leave their car, they are at no risk for contraction of COVID-19 from this incident.
To protect against COVID-19, people are told to wash their hands multiple times throughout the day with warm, soapy water for no less than 20 seconds.
Athens CUSD has made hand sanitizer available throughout the entire school and are installing hand sanitizer on the buses and performing thorough cleaning practices throughout the school.