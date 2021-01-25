ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - A local police department issued a warning to drivers after it reported recent thefts from vehicles and stolen vehicles.
Athens police said these crimes happened in communities around the area on Sunday night.
Officers reminded the public to take steps to avoid a theft happening to them.
"We would like to remind everyone to lock your car doors and remove any valuables that may be inside your vehicle," a Facebook post said.
