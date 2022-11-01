Athlete shares journey during national diabetes awareness month

CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - It's something Eva Rubin has to live with forever.
"So when I was diagnosed, I ended up missing my first ever basketball try out. I was literally in the hospital being diagnosed missing my 7th grade basketball try out," said Eva Rubin, graduate student at the University of Illinois.
At 13 years old, Rubin was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. However, even at that young age, she never let it stop her from doing what she wanted in life.
"I showed back up to school next week and I just started jumping right into basketball and classes," said Rubin.
Eleven years later, nothing has changed. Rubin played women's basketball at UIUC throughout her undergraduate career.
"I was a college athlete for 5 years. So, I really enjoyed having that experience and do things that maybe people didn't think that diabetics could do," said Rubin.
Rubin has made it her mission to advocate for diabetics to do what they love. Calling out the myths behind the chronic condition.
"Diabetes is a very stigmatized illness. There are things that people may think that people with diabetes can't do, can't eat or shouldn't eat," shared Rubin.
Rama Poola, MD, endocrinologist with HSHS Medical Group, clarified the difference between the types of diabetes.
"Type 1 diabetes affects mostly children and younger adults that have no capacity to make insulin. Type 2 diabetics are seen mostly in older adults to more advanced ages," said Dr. Poola.
Diabetes affects over 10% of the United States.
"The classic symptoms are blurred vision, excessive thirst, excessive urination mostly at nighttime. Feeling very tired, having trouble healing wounds," explained Poola.
They both say educating yourself and testing for diabetes should be a part of everyone's routine. With November being national Diabetes Awareness Month, taking those extra steps will benefit you and others.
"That's why it's important to have a physical. If you are 45 or have any of the risk factors, go get a physical it's a simple blood test," said Dr. Poola.
"I think it's really important we all educate ourselves on the signs and symptoms of diabetes," shared Rubin.
