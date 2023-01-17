ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Atlanta Police Department reports the missing juvenile has been located.
According to police, Emma E. Remington,17 of Atlanta, IL went missing around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16.
Police describe her to be 5'3 weighing 100lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
Authorities say she was located around 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
