ATLANTA (WAND) - Atlanta's police chief resigned Saturday, the day after an officer fatally shot a man in a Wendy's parking lot.
Mayor Keisha Lance bottoms said Chief Erika Shields, a member of the Atlanta Police Department for more than 20 years, has stepped down. Former Assistant Chief Rodney Bryant will serve as interim chief.
"Sheilds has had a deep love for the people of Atlanta," said Bottoms. "Chief Shields has offered to immediately step aside as police chief so that the city may move forward with urgency in rebuilding the trust desperately needed in our communities."
The Georgia NAACP had called for Bottoms to relieve Shields of her duties.
The shooting occurred just after 10:30 p.m. after Atlanta Police responded to a report of a man falling asleep in the drive-thru, forcing customers to go around his car.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the man as Rayshard Brooks, 27.
Two officers involved have been removed from duty as officials investigate, according to NBC affiliate WXIA in Atlanta. Their names have not been released. NBC News was not able to reach the Atlanta Police Department.
In cellphone video posted on social media by people who said they were at the scene, Brooks appears to be on the ground struggling with two officers before getting up and running away.
One of the officers appears to use a stun gun while running after Brooks. Moments later, gunshots can be heard.
