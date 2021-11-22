ATLANTA, Ill. (WAND) - Atlanta, Ill., announced plans for its first Christmas on Route 66 Parade!
As of Nov. 22, organizers said the inaugural parade has 24 entries, ranging from floats to horses, motorcycles and classic cars. Leaders plan to start the parade at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, beginning at Nutrien Ag Solutions on Arch Street. The parade path will continue on Arch Street, take a right on Vine Street, another right on Church Street, and then finally take a right on South Street.
The parade will end after passing the big tree at the corner of Church and South. It will be followed by the 5th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting, with the honors done by Billie Cheek. Holiday lights can then be enjoyed in Route 66 Park and Xenia Park.
Before the parade, hot chocolate and cookies will be handed out by the Atlanta Christmas Tree Lighting Committee inside the Visitors Center, located at 114 SW Arch St. Those items will be served until organizers run out.
Leaders said Country-Aire Restaurant will donate 10 percent of food purchases from the evening to the Atlanta Christmas Tree Lighting Committee for new decorations and maintenance of current decorations. The public is asked to mention "Atlanta Christmas Tree Lighting" to their waiter or waitress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.