CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted armed robbery is under investigation in Champaign.
The News Gazette reports a 38-year-old man was in the 200 block of Kenwood Rd. when two men approached him, pulled a gun on him, and tried to rob him.
They did not get anything from the victim and took off on foot.
They were described as black men in their early 20s, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 145 pounds, with black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. One was said to be wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and Timberland boots. The other was said to be wearing a blue hoodie, light pants with rips, and white shoes.
If you have any information, call Champaign police.