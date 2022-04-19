DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An attempted murder charge against a teen has been dropped after the victim in the Decatur shooting cannot be found for trial, officials said.
Keith M. Lowe, 18, was accused of shooting a 22-year-old woman on the afternoon of April 28. The shooting happened in the 800 block of W. William St. in Decatur.
The victim's wounds were not life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officials told WAND a trial could not go forward because the victim has not been found to be served with subpoena to appear at trial. They said efforts to find her have not been successful.
Lowe was in custody. Officials made the decision to dismiss the charge but leave the option open to reinstate should the victim be located.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
