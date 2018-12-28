DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is no longer facing an attempted murder charge after he was arrested for a shooting in 2017.
An aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharged of a firearm at an occupied vehicle charge were also dismissed against Deantae Rice.
Prosecutors said the victim changed his story, and they could not go forward.
31-year-old Rice was accused of driving an SUV that pulled up next to a man riding a motorized scooter on Aug. 7. Police said the passenger, Thomas Ellzey, fired multiple times and hit the victim in the abdomen twice.
Ellzey's case is now under review since the victim changed his story.
Ellzey has pleaded not guilty to charged of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, and aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
His pretrial hearing is Jan. 24.