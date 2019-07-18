TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of shooting two people in Taylorville is charged with attempted murder.
The Christian County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed Nathan Howell faces attempted first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm charges. Howell, who is 40 years old, was arrested at the scene.
According to Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday close to the residence of 1259 N. 1250 E. Road in Taylorville. Two people were shot and hospitalized in Springfield.
Howell initially faced a charge of unlawful use and possession of a weapon by a felon. He remains in custody at the Christian County Jail after appearing in court by video Thursday.
His bond hearing is scheduled for Friday. A date for a preliminary hearing will be set at that time.