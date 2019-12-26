DECATUR Ill. (WAND) – Charges against a Decatur man accused of attempted murder in an April drive-by shooting have been dismissed due to insufficient evidence against him, according to the Macon County State's Attorney's office.
Jamaal A. Jackson, 27, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two count of aggravated battery with a firearm on May 15.
He and another man, Tyron L. Ricks, were arrested in April after two men sitting in a vehicle in the 600 block of South Jackson Street were shot by suspects in a passing car. The victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
In an email, State's Attorney Jay Scott said that only one of the two victims identified the shooters, and he later provided a notarized statement recanting his account to police. Scott said the victim later "recanted his recantation."
Based on the the victim's conflicting statements and the fact that there were no other witnesses, Scott said, there was not enough evidence to prove the charges against Jackson beyond a reasonable doubt.
Charges against Ricks, 30, were also dismissed in July due to prosecutors being unable to locate the victim after he recanted his statement.
The charges against Jackson were dismissed without prejudice, which means they can be refiled in court by the prosecution. He was released from custody on Dec. 13.