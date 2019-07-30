DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Attempted murder charges against a suspect in an April shooting have been dropped, according to the Macon County State's Attorney, Jay Scott.
Tyron Ricks was arrested after a victim identified him in a shooting that happened on the night of April 18 in the 600 block of South Jackson Street. Ricks and Jamaal Anthony Jackson were accused of firing shots into a second car as the one they were in drove by. One victim in their 40s and another in their 20s were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.
Scott told WAND-TV the victim in their 40s identified the suspects and recanted their story. They have been unable to locate him since he recanted. Prosecutors asked the judge for additional time to locate the witness but the motion was denied.
The victim is also wanted on a felony forgery charge that is not related to the shooting.
Scott added that if the witness doesn't come forward before Jackson's proceedings he could be released too. However, if the witness is found charges could be re-filed against Ricks and would keep Jackson's case moving forward.