DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in a 2018 shooting pleaded guilty and will serve prison time.
Johnnie Murphy, 42, entered his plea in a Tuesday court hearing to a charge of attempted first degree murder – a Class X felony. On May 24, 2018, authorities say he and a co-defendant, Selley Tullison, opened fire in the 1100 block of E. Main St. A gunshot hit a woman in the left knee.
Murphy also suffered a gunshot wound in the shooting, but it remains unclear how that happened.
In Tuesday's hearing, Murphy was sentenced to 15 years in prison and three years of mandatory supervised release. He was credited for over a year served behind bars from May 2018 to June 2019 and must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.
Tullison’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for July 8, 2019 after court records show the date was moved back several times. He pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon on June 13, 2018.
Murphy’s brother, 39-year-old Marvin T. Murphy, died in a shooting on Christmas night in 2017. Floyd Banks faces murder charges in connection to that shooting and will be in court for pre-trial on Aug. 7 in Macon County.