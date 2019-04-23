DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection to a drive-by shooting is behind bars.
Jamaal Anthony Jackson, 26, is accused of involvement in a shooting that sent two people to a hospital. It happened at about 10:45 p.m. on April 18, when gunshots from a passing car went into another in the 600 block of S. Jackson St.
Two men in their 20s and 40s were sitting in the car that was shot at. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. In their investigation, police recovered shell casings from the scene of the shooting.
Police say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Jackson after 2 p.m. Monday at Richland Community College. Richland police assisted in that arrest.
Jackson’s bond is set at $500,000 in Macon County. He is in custody Tuesday at the Macon County Jail.