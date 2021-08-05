DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect wanted on an attempted murder warrant was arrested in Decatur for another gun-related offense, police said.
Officers arrested 28-year-old Dana E. Bond Jr. at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of W. Spring St. Bond was wanted for aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to an alleged crime committed at North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Prairie Avenue on June 20, in which a female victim suffered a grazing gunshot wound.
Police said Quinten O. D. Sibley, 30, was previously arrested in connection to this crime.
At the time of Bond's arrest, he had an active arrest warrant for attempted murder in connection to a crime from May 17 in the 800 block of S. Maffit St. in Decatur. In that case, police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the stomach. Police had arrested 26-year-old Kadaris T. Britt in connection to this crime.
Decatur police said they are aggressively pursuing people who commit gun crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at (217)424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS. Tips can also be texted to DPD333.
Sgt. Chris Copeland can be reached by calling (217)424-2736 or emailing ccopeland@decaturil.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.