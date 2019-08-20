DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities arrested an attempted murder suspect in connection to a Decatur shooting.
The person arrested is 37-year-old Michael Brown. He's accused of shooting a 38-year-old Decatur man on the early morning on Aug. 16.
Police responded at 2:30 a.m. that morning to the 200 block of W. Prairie Ave. in Decatur. Responders transported him to a hospital for treatment.
Brown, who officers said they took into custody at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of E. North St., is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Police said the investigation is ongoing late Tuesday.