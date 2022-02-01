FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of trying to kill three women at a Forsyth group home has been found unfit to stand trial.
Carson Hagood, 40, faces three charges of attempted murder for the alleged attack, which Macon County deputies said happened at Hickory Point Terrace. Hagood is accused of using his hands and feet to attack the victims earlier in January.
Two of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and went to a Springfield hospital for treatment. Another victim went to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where she was last reported to be in stable condition.
Authorities said the female victims are in a 47-58 age range.
Hagood went through a psychiatric evaluation to determine trial fitness. He could face a discharge hearing and bench trial for the crime. If he is found guilty in a bench trial, he could face up to 25.5 years in the Department of Health and Human Services facility.
Hagood is held on bond set at $2 million in Macon County.
