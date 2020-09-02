DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two suspects accused of attempted murder in cases linked to Decatur gun violence are behind bars.
Police said the Decatur Police Patrol Division, Adult Investigations Unit and Street Crimes Unit made the arrests in conjunction with the Macon County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force. The suspects are 37-year-old Levron K. Hines and 22-year-old Joseph L. Williams.
The attempted murder charges stem from recent Decatur gun violence, police said. According to a press release, Hines was arrested in connection to an attempted murder from Aug. 27, which happened in the 1100 block of N. College St. Williams is accused of involvement in an Aug. 30 attempted murder that happened in the 700 block of E. Clay St.
Police said both investigations are ongoing and future arrests are likely.
The suspects are held Wednesday night in the Macon County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.