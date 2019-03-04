DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Danville Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery to a person that happened over the weekend.
Police say they responded to the area of Bremer and Main streets for a reported of an attempted robbery of a person just before 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say a victim was walking on Bremer Street when he was approached by two black male subjects. The victim said the subjects asked for money and when he refused he was punched several times. The victim said the suspects left the area without taking anything and were last seen walking in the area of Lake and Main street.
The suspects were both seen wearing hooded sweatshirts.