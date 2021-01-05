Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - WAND TV is currently in negotiations with Sparklight Cable TV services for the continued carriage of WAND TV on its lineups. However, an agreement as not been reached.
WAND TV remains hopeful that over the next few days we will reach an agreement so you can continue to have access to our station. We must notify you if an agreement is not met, there is a chance after Thursday, January 7th, you will no longer have access to your favorite news, sports and entertainment.
These negotiations only affect individuals who use Sparklight as their cable provider.
We will continue to update as we work to meet an agreement.
