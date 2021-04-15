DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur fire caused damage to a home's attic, firefighters said.
Crews were dispatched at 7:28 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 1500 block of Riverview Ave., where they found heavy smoke coming from the roof. They pulled an attack line, forced entry to the home and began an aggressive interior attack.
Heavy smoke and flames were found in the attic area. The fire was rapidly extinguished and damage was contained to the attic.
There was extensive overhaul performed to find hidden fires. Crews placed salvage covers to limit water damage to the home's lower floors.
The occupants were not home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The fire is under investigation Thursday afternoon.
