LINCOLN Ill. (WAND) — Lincoln fire investigators believe an electrical issue was the cause of a Friday morning fire at 418 Holly Drive.
Crews were called to the scene at 9:13 a.m. Smoke could be seen from the house's roofline and from inside the home, and after a search, firefighters found and quickly extinguished the flames in the attic.
The fire caused an estimated $8,000 in damage. Information on injuries or if anyone was displaced from the home was not immediately available Friday.
The Lincoln Fire Department was assisted at the scene by Lincoln Rural Fire Protection, the Logan County Paramedic Association and city police.
