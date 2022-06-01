SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters are responding Wednesday to an attic fire in Springfield.
Crews said they responded after 2 p.m. to a home in the 5500 block of International Parkway. Firefighters found smoke showing from the eaves and a working fire in the attic area.
A hydrant was used in the response.
WAND News will update this developing story as it learns more.
