DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An attic was heavily damaged in a Thursday Decatur fire, crews said.
Firefighters told WAND News a branch fell on a power line at the home, which is located at 4187 N. Cowgill Ave. They believe electricity then fed back into the house, leading to the attic catching fire.
There were no injuries. Residents were home at the time and called 911. Crews were notified at 7:12 p.m. Thursday.
Damage is listed as extensive, according to firefighters. They said the home will likely need a new roof and new wiring. The attic space was heavily damaged.
