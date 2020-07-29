(WAND) - Attorney Thomas DeVore, who is representing hundreds of Illinois citizens and business owners, is calling on the Illinois General Assembly to convene and address matters related to COVID-19.
"Far too much ink has been spilled over the last several months in courtrooms across this state regarding the propriety of efforts taken by the executive branch of government to address matters related to COVID-19," DeVore said in a statement. "None of this litigation has served the best interests of the good people of our state, as litigation is never the answer to matters such as these, and should only be a solution when no other viable options exist."
DeVore said his clients are "growing weary" after waiting for months for action to be taken regarding decisions "aimed at controlling their businesses and now their children."
DeVore said there is a lack of checks and balances.
"The executive branches suggestion of attempting to force businesses closed again by threatening their business licenses has them on edge. Hundreds of businesses have advised me they can’t afford and won’t close again. The proposition of children returning to school under compulsory rules being placed upon them by administrative agencies has parents on edge even more," DeVore said.
"Extracurricular activities being cancelled is causing great distress to many. If the General Assembly does not intervene and provide some legislative solutions to these matters, I am afraid our state will be irreparably harmed by the loss of faith, and resulting civil disobedience, which is arising."
DeVore said he is imploring the General Assembly to convene and take up these issues on behalf of the people immediately.
He is also advising his clients to authorize him to stay pending litigation if the General Assembly will convene and help citizens.
