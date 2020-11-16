SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Sangamon County public health officials suspended the food permits of five Springfield restaurants for serving customers indoors, but Attorney Thomas DeVore said they have the right to stay open.
"If we're going to abandon the principles of law because we think we have to keep people safe, in the long run, that's a whole lot bigger problem than the coronavirus," DeVore said.
Since March, DeVore has advocated for businesses across the state to keep their doors open during the pandemic.
"[Business owners] are saying now, coming into the holidays, if we have to close again, we're going to go bankrupt," DeVore said.
Last Friday, the city of Springfield put stricter COVID-19 mitigations in place, one of those being the closure of all indoor dining. Most restaurants did in fact close their dining rooms, except for a few.
"Sweet Basil Cafe, Charlie Parker's Diner, Casa Real and Fox Run, those are my four clients," DeVore said. "They are all open, and they will remain open until a judge shuts them down."
Over the weekend, these restaurants were cited for continuing to serve customers indoors.
"[The citations] say the following is a violation of the Sangamon County Code, and when they say what is the violation, they write indoor dining is observed," DeVore said. "Nowhere in the Sangamon County Code is indoor dining prohibited."
DeVore said officials can only shut down these restaurants if they can prove the business is a public health risk.
"The Illinois Food Service Sanitation Code says if my client is violating any of this, you can shut them down," DeVore said. "There's not one provision in that whole sanitation code that my clients are violating, not one. The only other way to shut them down is under the state law that says there's an infectious disease being spread within my client's premises. You have to go to to court and prove to a judge it's being spread within my client's facility."
According to DeVore, his clients aren't actually breaking the law, and he said until they do, he will fight to make sure they remain open.
"If they take my clients to court, and they prove to a judge that my client's business is a health risk; I promise you my client will be closed, because that's how the law says it has to happen," DeVore said.
"The county could pursue injunctive relief to obtain a court order requiring an establishment to immediately cease continued operation without a license in violations of the county code," said Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.