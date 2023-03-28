(WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul, along with 12 attorneys general, is calling for nationwide restrictions on the use of sulfoxaflor, a chemical pesticide that is extremely toxic to bees and other pollinators.
In a letter to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Raoul and the coalition warned the unrestricted use of sulfoxaflor could have devastating effects on pollinators.
Raoul urged the EPA to adopt restrictions on sulfoxaflor’s use and support research into the pesticide’s potential impacts on human health and the environment.
“We must do what we can to protect pollinators, which are critical to Illinois agriculture,” Raoul said. “I am urging the EPA to ensure restrictions on the use of sulfoxaflor are in place to keep Illinois crops and natural ecosystems healthy.”
The EPA previously faced lawsuits challenging efforts to lift restrictions on sulfoxaflor and allowing the pesticide’s use in controversial ways.
In December 2022, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ordered the EPA to immediately correct various legal violations. In February 2023, the EPA published a notice seeking public comment on the use of sulfoxaflor.
Raoul and the coalition’s letter provides state input in response to that notice. "It asserts that the represented states together produce 37% of the nation’s crops and play a key role in American food security and resilience," Raoul's office said.
"Illinois and the coalition states are the leading national producers of crops such as pumpkins, apples, almonds, lettuce, hops, beets, tomatoes, coffee and oranges. The states are also home to a variety of threatened and endangered species and critical habitats. All of this relies on pollination by insects such as bees.
To prevent harm to these necessary pollinators, Raoul is calling on the EPA to:
- Restrict the use of sulfoxaflor when crops are blooming and pollinators are present.
- Reimpose a required buffer zone between sprayed sulfoxaflor and blooming
vegetation.
- Encourage field owner collaboration to ensure sulfoxaflor is not applied before or during a period when managed pollinators are nearby.
- Support further research into sulfoxaflor’s impacts on the environment and on humans; remain vigilant about its potential harms.
Other attorney generals included in the letter are from Arizona, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.
