CHICAGO (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined other states in filing a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service challenging what they call a "flawed environmental analysis for its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle Acquisition program."
The lawsuit includes 17 attorneys general.
The Postal Service has the largest civilian vehicle fleet in the world, consisting of over 212,000 vehicles, many of which are near the end of their lives.
The lawsuit alleges the Postal Service’s plans to replace 90% of this fleet with fossil-fuel-powered, internal combustion engine vehicles that fail to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act’s most basic requirements.
“The Postal Service followed an erroneous process in planning to upgrade its vehicle fleet that not only fails to comply with federal law but also would negatively impact environmental justice communities already overburdened by pollution, which is where many Postal Service facilities are located,” Raoul said. “I will continue to work to oppose policies that fail to address pollution – particularly in overburdened communities – or help us address the impacts of climate change.”
Raoul's office said the Postal Service vehicles are on the road six days a week and emit significant amounts of greenhouse gases and other hazardous air pollutants.
Proponents of the lawsuit call for the Postal Service to convert its fleet to zero-emission, electric vehicles.
In the lawsuit, Raoul and the coalition argue that the Postal Service’s Final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) violated the National Environmental Policy Act and should be set aside because:
- The Postal Service violated well-established legal precedent by signing contracts with a defense contractor to procure the vehicles before releasing its draft environmental review.
- The Postal Service failed to consider reasonable alternatives to its proposed action and arbitrarily rejected any consideration of vehicle fleets with a greater percentage of electric vehicles.
- The Postal Service’s environmental review failed to properly consider air quality, environmental justice and climate impacts of purchasing a primarily gas-powered fleet.
- The Final EIS failed to ensure the scientific integrity of its analysis by relying on unfounded assumptions and failing to provide the source of the data it considered.
- The Final EIS is inconsistent with state policies to reduce fossil fuel consumption and to encourage the development and use of clean vehicles.
Joining Raoul in filing Friday’s lawsuit are the attorneys general of California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington, as well as New York City and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
