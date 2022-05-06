CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Attorney General Kwame Raoul is leading a coalition in support of the federal government’s actions in creating fair wages for federal contractors.
Raoul is alongside other attorney generals who call to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour for certain federal contractors.
The policy was first enacted by presidential executive order in April 2021, and then implemented by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in November 2021 in the final rule, “Increasing the Minimum Wage for Federal Contract Workers.”
Raoul and the coalition have submitted amicus briefs in Arizona v. Walsh, Texas v. Biden, and Bradford v. U.S. Department of Labor, three lawsuits challenging the DOL’s authority to increase the minimum wage paid to federal contract workers.
Raoul and the states argue that both the president and the DOL acted well within their authority when implementing the policies to ensure federal contract workers are paid fair living wages. They also argue that such policies benefit workers, employers and consumers around the country.
“All employees have a right to be paid fair wages that allow them to provide for themselves and their families,” Raoul said. “We all benefit when workers in our states earn decent living wages, and I am committed to continuing to advocate for the rights of all workers to receive fair compensation regardless of where they are employed.”
At issue in the underlying lawsuits is an executive order and follow-up rule increasing the minimum wage for certain federal contractors, which had been set at $10.10 per hour since 2014.
In addition to increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour, the executive order and rule rescinded an exception created in 2018, which exempted federal contractors who provide seasonal recreational services and equipment – such as recreational outfitters operating on federal land – from the minimum age requirements.
The rule has since been challenged in court by state coalitions led by Texas and Arizona, as well as a number of businesses that provide seasonal recreational services on federal land.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.