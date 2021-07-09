CHIACGO (WAND) - Attorney General Kwame Raoul and the Winnebago County State's Attorney have filed a lawsuit against the chemical factory in Rockton that caught fire last month.
The massive fire happened at Chemtool Inc. back on June 14. The six-alarm fire burned for several days, caused explosions and led to evacuations.
Raoul and State's Attorney J. Hanley allege that the fire and attempts to control the flames resulted in smoke, particulate matter and released an unknown number of other contaminants into the environment.
The lawsuit was filed in the Winnebago County Circuit Court. The lawsuit alleges Chemtool is liable for the damages and the costs to the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.