SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) Attorney Ben Crump and attorney Bob Hilliard of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales have released a statement following the release of evidence in the preliminary hearing Friday involving the LifeStar EMS workers whose actions led to the death of Earl Moore Jr.
In a release, the attorney shared:
"During a medical emergency, Moore was forcefully positioned face down in a prone state on an ambulance stretcher. Video shows that LifeStar employees Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan tied Moore face down to the stretcher, and it is alleged that the straps were so tight that Moore suffocated. Attorneys for the family yesterday announced a lawsuit naming LifeStar EMS and employees Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan individually as defendants. Finley and Cadigan have been charged with first-degree murder.
Startling evidence released includes:
- A recorded call in the van in which the female EMT (Finley) states, "I'm not messing with his vitals. Not poking the bear."
- Testimony from a pathologist who stated that Moore’s rib fractures were caused by the restraints that were too tight, not from CPR.
- Training records obtained from May and June 2022 showing that both EMS techs were trained not to place anyone in a prone position.
Attorneys Crump and Hilliard issued the following statement:
“These new facts, though disturbing, are consistent with the conduct seen in the video—that led to the needless death of Earl on that night.
“Had Earl’s vitals been checked during his transport to the hospital, as was standard medical procedure, it would have been immediately apparent that he was in grave and life-threatening danger, from being tightly strapped face down on the gurney. Instead, this man, a son and a loving brother, was compared to an animal and allowed to slowly and painfully suffocate inside of an ambulance filled with all the medical equipment necessary to have saved him.”
