MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Coles County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the people who stole an ATV in rural Mattoon.
The theft was caught on camera.
It happened on July 17.
A John Deere ATV was taken.
If you recognize the people in the video, call the Coles County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 348-0588 or Crime Stoppers at 866-345-8488.
