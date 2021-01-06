DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital is announcing the top baby names for children born at the hospital last year.
Aubrey and Carter were the top two names.
Top boy names included:
- Carter
- Liam
- Tied for 3rd: Kingston and Elijah
- Tied for 4th: Lincoln and Maverick
Top girl names included:
- Aubrey
- Olivia
- Tied for 3rd: Paisley, Sophia, Zoey, Ava, Avery, and Amelia
