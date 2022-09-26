AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - An Auburn man was found guilty of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, three counts of criminal sexual assault, and one count each of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor, and unlawful restraint.
A Sangamon County jury found Mason E. Bertrand, of Auburn guilty on Sept. 21.
Bertrand is scheduled for sentencing on November 17. He faces a potential sentence of up to 225 years in prison.
Felony Division Chief, Mary Beth Rodgers, said of the verdict, “We strive to protect our community’s most vulnerable members, children, through aggressive prosecution of these crimes. Survivors of these terrible offenses deserve a coordinated investigation and prosecution that puts the child first so they feel supported, validated, and empowered to come forward and help us hold these offenders responsible. We appreciate the hard work by the CAC and their multi-disciplinary team, including the SCSO in helping this child be heard and believed.”
