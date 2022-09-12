AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois man pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The Capitol riot disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Shane Jason Woods, 44, of Auburn, Illinois, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and a related federal assault charge.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Woods was among those illegally on the Capitol grounds. Around 2:10 p.m., an individual in the crowd sprayed a Capitol Police officer with a chemical irritant and fled. The officer pursued the person who sprayed her. As she did, Woods lowered his shoulder and rammed into her, knocking her off her feet and sending her crashing into a downed bicycle barricade. The officer felt immediate pain and the next day, she felt as if she had been “hit by a truck.”
Later Jan. 6, Woods gathered with others at approximately 5 p.m. in the media staging area on the northeast side of the Capitol. He walked around some of the piled media equipment that had been and was in the process of being destroyed by other rioters, and he tossed some of it himself. At the same time, a member of the news media attempted to walk away to protect himself and his camera. Woods took a running start and hit the man with a shoulder tackle, knocking him to the ground and causing him to drop the camera.
Woods was arrested June 24, 2021, in Springfield. He is to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2023.
The charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding a law enforcement officer carries a statutory maximum of eight years in prison. The federal assault charge carries a statutory maximum of one year. Both charges also carry potential financial penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence.
The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. Assistance was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.
The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Woods as #238 on its seeking information photos, as well as the FBI’s Springfield, Illinois, Field Office. Assistance has been provided by the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police.
Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 870 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 265 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.