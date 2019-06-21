AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - An Auburn woman won a free radon mitigation system following an event held by the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the American Lung Association of Illinois.
The radon awareness event was held in Springfield as part of Radon Action Month.
At this event, free radon kits were distributed and later returned for a chance to win free home mitigation assistance.
Alexandra Hodson of Auburn was the winner.
This work will be done by David Smith Radon Remedies, Inc. of Bloomington.
Radon gas is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that is recognized as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.
Nearly 1,200 people in Illinois develop radon-related lung cancer each year.