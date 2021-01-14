DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- While many businesses are struggling during the pandemic, certain industries are booming.
During a time of business liquidations and people looking to make money off of assets, auctions are thriving.
Central Illinois Auctions in Decatur is one business that has adapted to guidelines.
Despite having to close their facility last fall, the company embraced the changing times, and have found much success with conducting business online.
Co-owner Lester Crandall said the park district auction last year was a huge success after being moved online.
"Totally exceeded expectations of the park and ours as well,” said Lester Crandall, auctioneer and co-owner, Central Illinois Auctions. “It was a huge success. we had 44 states bidding on items out of the Decatur Illinois Park District's auction. We sent things clear to California."
Online bidding has broadened their audience nationwide.
