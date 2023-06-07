DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The auction for the Powers Mansion at 357 W. Decatur is underway!
According to History of the Heartland, as of 8 a.m. Wednesday morning the price was standing at $134,250.
The auction is said to be finished by 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
History of the Heartland said that the current occupants have refused to vacate the property and have barricaded the driveway and surrounded the house with "no trespassing" signs.
