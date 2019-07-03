MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are releasing audio of what they say was a hoax 911 call where a man threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Mattoon church, claiming he had a gun and pipe bombs and was, "ready to start shooting people."

Mattoon police released audio of the call and are investigating after the threat was made against Marantha Baptist Church.

The church is located at 3400 Dewitt Ave.

The call was made March 6 at 7:28 p.m. while evening church services were taking place.

MPD said the call has determined to be a hoax, but it prompted the temporary closure of Rt. 16 and resulted in armed officers responding to the church.

Police found services underway and children involved in instruction in different classrooms.

Police have since issued search warrants for six phone companies in the U.S. and Canada to trace the call.

The latest company to be served with a search warrant is a phone company in Hong Kong.

The FBI is assisting, because the warrant is overseas.

The threat came two days after Marantha Baptist Church Minister Dan Haifley spoke in favor of prayer at Coles County Board meetings. Police said it is possible the hoax call is tied to that incident.

Police said, by releasing audio of the call, they hope someone will recognize the caller's voice. The caller referenced using an M-16. They believe the person who made the call may be some type of activist.

A cash reward of $1,000 or more is being offered for information about this crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mattoon police at (217) 235-5451.

Police said the hoax is being viewed as, "an assault on basic religious freedoms."