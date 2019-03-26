SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) issued a statement after a report from Illinois Auditor General detailed serious lapses in the State's handling of the Legionnaires' outbreaks at Illinois Veterans' Home in Quincy.
In that statement they said, "The Auditor General's report on Legionnaires' disease at IVH Quincy found: 'cover-up and delay that endangered our Veterans and staff...' When mismanagement wastes taxpayer dollars it's sad enough, but in this case a 'cover-your-backside' strategy under the previous Administration put the health and lives of innocent people at risk."
The Legionnaires' disease outbreak at the Quincy veterans' home caused 13 deaths.
Auditor General Frank Mautino's report released Monday found fault with a six-day delay between confirmation of a second case of Legionnaires' at Quincy in August 2015 and specific instructions to nursing staff to make sure other residents were safe, the Associated Press reports.
It was recommended in the report the Illinois Departments of Veterans' Affairs and Public Health develop strict procedures for notifying and monitoring patients.
The audit said the disease outbreak was due to water that sat unused in a boiler and was insufficiently heated before released.
66 Quincy residents and eight employees contracted Legionnaires', including the 13 deaths.
Former Gov. Bruce Rauner made the decision to rebuild the campus.